BYD can't sell its Defender SUV copycat in EU
What's the story
A Dutch court has barred Chinese automaker BYD from selling its Ti7 SUV in the European Union (EU). The ruling came after Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) claimed that the vehicle infringed on its intellectual property rights. The case was filed earlier this year when BYD announced it was accepting orders for the Ti7 from UK customers.
Design violation
The ban will come into effect next week
The district court in The Hague ruled that the Ti7 infringes on JLR's EU design.
"The characteristic and distinctive elements of the design are reflected in the BYD Ti7," it stated.
Since BYD doesn't have any concrete plans to launch the Ti7 in the EU market, the ban will come into effect a week after Friday's ruling.
Legal battle
BYD plans to appeal against the ruling
BYD has said it "strongly disagrees" with the ruling and plans to appeal.
The company maintained that the Ti7 is a product of its own independent design work and doesn't infringe on any of JLR's rights.
Meanwhile, the court has also prohibited BYD from manufacturing this SUV at its new facility in Hungary until the intellectual property dispute is resolved.
Intellectual property protection
JLR previously won a similar case
Responding to the court's decision, JLR said, "We protect our intellectual property and take legal action when necessary."
The company also confirmed that legal proceedings are still ongoing.
Notably, this isn't the first time a European automaker has taken a Chinese rival to court over design rights.
In 2019, JLR won a similar case against Jiangling Motors Corporation for selling a copycat vehicle.