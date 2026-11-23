BYD debuts folding steering wheel in Tai 9 SUV
BYD just rolled out a seriously cool feature: a steering wheel that folds away into the dashboard when you park, first seen in their new Fang Cheng Bao Tai 9 SUV.
This tech borrows from humanoid robots, and it's paired with some solid performance: think 536hp, zero to 100km/h in 4.8 seconds, and up to 310km of electric range on a single charge.
Tai 9 China price RMB 279,900-329,900
The Tai 9 is now on sale in China for RMB 279,900-329,900.
It's already making waves: Fang Cheng Bao saw sales jump by 41% in October.
Looks like BYD isn't just reimagining car interiors; they're getting real traction with buyers too.