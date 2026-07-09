BYD debuts tri-motor 1,582-hp Denza Z electric supercar at Goodwood Auto Jul 09, 2026

BYD just dropped its new electric supercar, the Denza Z, at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

With a wild 1,582-hp tri-motor setup, the Coupe and Spider rocket from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.25 seconds, while the Racing version hits a top speed of 349km/h.

You can pick from Coupe, Spider, or Racing models, and thanks to ultra-fast charging, you're back on the road in minutes.