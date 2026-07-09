BYD debuts tri-motor 1,582-hp Denza Z electric supercar at Goodwood
BYD just dropped its new electric supercar, the Denza Z, at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
With a wild 1,582-hp tri-motor setup, the Coupe and Spider rocket from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.25 seconds, while the Racing version hits a top speed of 349km/h.
You can pick from Coupe, Spider, or Racing models, and thanks to ultra-fast charging, you're back on the road in minutes.
Premium interior and track-ready special edition
The Denza Z isn't just about speed: it's packed with smart design touches like adjustable rear wings for better grip and carbon-ceramic brakes for stopping power.
Inside feels seriously premium with carbon fiber, suede accents, and customizable drive modes (plus a Boost button for extra punch).
The Special Edition uses lightweight materials to boost downforce for track days.
Deliveries start later this year: watch out for Tesla Model S Plaid and Rimac Nevera!