BYD dethrones Tesla as world's largest electric vehicle maker

How did BYD pull ahead?

BYD's global push made a big difference—they exported around 10.5 lakh vehicles in 2025, mostly to Europe and Latin America, marking a massive 150% rise from last year.

This helped them grab a bigger slice of the BEV market: BYD now holds 12.1%, compared to Tesla's 8.8%.

Plus, their lineup is broader—they sold about 45.5 lakh vehicles overall in 2025, split almost evenly between BEVs and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), while Tesla sticks only to BEVs.