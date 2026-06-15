BYD develops system alerting drivers to animals under parked cars
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BYD, known for its electric vehicles, has come up with a smart new system to help keep animals safe.
Its latest technology uses cameras and clever software to spot dogs, cats, or birds that might be hiding under parked cars, especially during bad weather, and gives drivers a heads-up before they start the engine.
BYD's system captures and compares photos
Every time you turn off your car, the system snaps a reference photo of the area underneath.
When you get ready to drive again, it takes another look and compares the images using advanced algorithms.
If it detects any movement or new creatures under there, even in low light or with road debris around, it alerts you right away so you can avoid harming them.