BYD ends 8-month sales dip with 383,453 cars sold worldwide Auto Jun 01, 2026

BYD, the Chinese EV giant, just ended its eight-month sales dip with a small 0.3% global increase in May 2026, selling 383,453 cars worldwide.

Even though demand at home has slowed and competition is tough, BYD managed to turn things around thanks to booming international sales.