BYD ends 8-month sales dip with 383,453 cars sold worldwide
Auto
BYD, the Chinese EV giant, just ended its eight-month sales dip with a small 0.3% global increase in May 2026, selling 383,453 cars worldwide.
Even though demand at home has slowed and competition is tough, BYD managed to turn things around thanks to booming international sales.
BYD international sales surge 80.4%
The real game-changer? Overseas buyers.
BYD's international sales shot up by 80.4%, hitting 160,644 units as EVs became more popular in Europe and other markets, partly because of rising oil prices and global tensions.
Meanwhile, domestic numbers weakened, mostly due to weakening domestic demand and intensifying competition.