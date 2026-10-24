BYD Fangchengbao Bao 8 SUV escapes parking clamp in China
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A BYD Fangchengbao Bao 8 SUV in China is circulating on Chinese social media after a video showed it escaping a parking ticket on just three wheels.
When its front-left wheel got clamped, the car simply lifted that wheel off the ground using BYD's DiSus-P Ultra suspension system and drove away, leaving the clamp behind.
BYD DiSus-P Ultra lifts wheel
The secret is BYD's DiSus-P Ultra suspension system, which can literally raise a wheel up for things like tire changes (or, apparently, dodging clamps).
It's strong enough to hold a wheel in the air for 24 hours and lift over 8618kg.
The stunt has people online wondering if traditional parking enforcement stands a chance as cars get smarter.