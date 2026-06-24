BYD Great Tang SUV hits 150,000 preorders, starting about $35,410

Great Tang up to 950km

The Great Tang packs serious range: up to 800km on a single charge, or even 950km if you go for the bigger battery.

Flash Charging means you can juice up from 10% to 70% in only five minutes.

Inside, there's room for seven with zero-gravity front seats and massaging second-row seats.

You also get three screens (including a huge entertainment display) under a panoramic roof, plus advanced driver assistance powered by LiDAR for extra safety.