BYD Great Tang SUV hits 150,000 preorders, starting about $35,410
BYD's new Great Tang SUV is making waves, racking up over 150,000 preorders just weeks after its debut at the Beijing Auto Show in April.
With a starting price of around $35,410, it's now BYD's most popular model ever, and it's set to roll out in Europe and other markets by the end of 2026 and early 2027.
Great Tang up to 950km
The Great Tang packs serious range: up to 800km on a single charge, or even 950km if you go for the bigger battery.
Flash Charging means you can juice up from 10% to 70% in only five minutes.
Inside, there's room for seven with zero-gravity front seats and massaging second-row seats.
You also get three screens (including a huge entertainment display) under a panoramic roof, plus advanced driver assistance powered by LiDAR for extra safety.