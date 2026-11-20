BYD India doubles EV deliveries to 20,000 by November 20, 2026
BYD India just crossed 20,000 electric vehicle deliveries by November 20, 2026, a huge leap from last year's 10,000.
The Atto 3 and Sealion 7 are driving this surge, making up more than half of all sales and showing that electric vehicles are catching on fast.
BYD India launches Denza luxury brand
Shrirang Joshi, BYD India's VP and National Sales Head, says this milestone is proof of growing trust in its electric vehicles.
The company now has 51 showrooms across 40 cities and recently launched its luxury Denza brand with models like the D9 and Z9 GT.
It is also focusing on expanding its lineup, including the Seal and eMax 7, to keep up with demand for greener rides.