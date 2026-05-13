BYD India raises electric car prices 1-2% from July 1
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BYD India is bumping up prices on all its electric cars by 1-2% starting July 1, 2026.
This affects popular models like the Atto 3 SUV, eMax 7 MPV, Seal sedan, and Sealion 7 SUV, so if you've been eyeing one, they'll soon cost 1-2% more than the current ₹24.99 lakh to ₹49.4 lakh (ex-showroom).
BYD pre-July pricing for May/June bookings
The company says the price jump is due to currency fluctuations.
If you book your BYD EV in May or June and take delivery by July 1, 2026, you can still snag it at today's prices.
BYD testing Atto 2 model
BYD now has dealerships in 40 cities and is testing a new model called Atto 2.
They're also working on an India-specific vehicle, aiming to expand their lineup further after recently hitting a sales milestone with the Sealion 7 SUV.