BYD India raises electric car prices 1-2% from July 1 Auto May 13, 2026

BYD India is bumping up prices on all its electric cars by 1-2% starting July 1, 2026.

This affects popular models like the Atto 3 SUV, eMax 7 MPV, Seal sedan, and Sealion 7 SUV, so if you've been eyeing one, they'll soon cost 1-2% more than the current ₹24.99 lakh to ₹49.4 lakh (ex-showroom).