BYD India raises select electric car prices ₹50,000 to ₹100,000 Auto Jul 02, 2026

BYD India just bumped up prices for some of its electric cars, starting July 1, 2026.

If you're eyeing models like the Atto 3, Sealion 7, or Seal, expect to pay ₹50,000 to ₹100,000 more.

Not all versions are affected: some Atto 3 and eMAX 7 variants stay the same.

BYD says rising costs and investments in new tech and showrooms are behind the hike.