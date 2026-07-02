BYD India raises select electric car prices ₹50,000 to ₹100,000
BYD India just bumped up prices for some of its electric cars, starting July 1, 2026.
If you're eyeing models like the Atto 3, Sealion 7, or Seal, expect to pay ₹50,000 to ₹100,000 more.
Not all versions are affected: some Atto 3 and eMAX 7 variants stay the same.
BYD says rising costs and investments in new tech and showrooms are behind the hike.
eMAX 7 Comfort 71.8 kWh ₹27.90L
On the bright side, there's a new eMAX 7 Comfort variant with a solid 71.8 kWh battery at ₹27.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
Plus, BYD now has 48 showrooms across 40 cities, so finding one just got easier.
And heads up: later this year they're launching the Seal U (also known as Sealion 6), a plug-in hybrid with their latest DM-i tech, showing they're serious about bringing more cool plug-in hybrid options to India.