BYD overtakes Tesla to become world's largest EV maker

Performance

BYD's deliveries stood at 557,090 units

Tesla announced on Thursday that it delivered 480,126 vehicles in the three months ending June. This marks a 25% year-on-year increase. However, despite this sales jump, it wasn't enough for Tesla to hold onto its title as the global leader in pure EVs. BYD's second-quarter deliveries stood at 557,090 units, an 8.2% decline from the same period last year but still more than Tesla's total.