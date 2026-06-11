BYD launches Dolphin G DM-i plug-in hybrid hatchback for Europe
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BYD just dropped the Dolphin G DM-i, a plug-in hybrid hatchback aimed at European drivers who want practicality and innovation.
It runs on BYD's Super Hybrid DM technology, blending an electric motor with a gasoline engine for smooth city rides and worry-free long journeys.
Dolphin G DM-i over 1,000km
The Dolphin G DM-i can travel over 1,000km using both battery and fuel, switching between electric and hybrid modes as needed.
This launch follows BYD's recent move into hybrids in India with the Seal U (also known as Sealion 6 DM-i), marking a big shift as BYD expands its lineup beyond pure EVs in India.