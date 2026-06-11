BYD launches Dolphin G DM-i plug-in hybrid hatchback for Europe

Dolphin G DM-i over 1,000km

The Dolphin G DM-i can travel over 1,000km using both battery and fuel, switching between electric and hybrid modes as needed.

This launch follows BYD's recent move into hybrids in India with the Seal U (also known as Sealion 6 DM-i), marking a big shift as BYD expands its lineup beyond pure EVs in India.