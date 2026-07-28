BYD launches Racco electric minicar in Japan at ¥1.95 million

Even with its lower sticker price, the Racco isn't quite as competitive once government subsidies are included. Sakura still comes out ahead for most buyers.

BYD is aiming for 10,000 orders by the end of 2026, but it faces stiff competition from local brands like Honda and Suzuki.

So far, BYD's sales have been modest in Japan (just over 7,400 cars sold by 2025), but cracking the kei car market could be its big opportunity.