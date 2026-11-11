BYD launches Yangwang Altior in Abu Dhabi priced ₹2.93cr
BYD just rolled out its ultra-luxury electric limousine, the Yangwang Altior, in Abu Dhabi.
Priced at about ₹2.93 crore, it's now up for preorder in China and is BYD's bold move to challenge big names like Rolls-Royce and Mercedes-Maybach.
Altior packs 4 electric motors, 1,000km+
The Altior packs four independent electric motors and promises over 1,000km of range on a single charge.
It's even bigger than a Rolls-Royce Ghost and stands out with rear-hinged doors and sleek two-tone paint.
Inside, you get zero-gravity seats with massage features, plus unique touches like Suzhou silk embroidery and Hetian jade, blending high-tech comfort with traditional Chinese craftsmanship.