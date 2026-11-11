BYD launches Yangwang Altior in Abu Dhabi priced ₹2.93cr

The Altior packs four independent electric motors and promises over 1,000km of range on a single charge.

It's even bigger than a Rolls-Royce Ghost and stands out with rear-hinged doors and sleek two-tone paint.

Inside, you get zero-gravity seats with massage features, plus unique touches like Suzhou silk embroidery and Hetian jade, blending high-tech comfort with traditional Chinese craftsmanship.