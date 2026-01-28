BYD may assemble EVs in India to meet rising demand

Why does this matter?

Even with steep import duties, BYD's sales in India jumped 88% last year—they sold 5,500 cars.

Their models like Atto 3 (from ₹25 lakh) and Sealion 7 (₹49-55 lakh) are priced below the Tesla Model Y, while the Seal sedan is also offered; the Atto 3 is positioned alongside models from Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra.

BYD also wants safety certification for more models so they can bring in more cars beyond current limits.

With plans to boost overseas deliveries by nearly 25% this year, it looks like India could become a big deal for BYD's global EV push.