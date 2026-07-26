BYD offshoot's Denza Z electric supercar targets Porsche 911

The Racing version gets even quicker, hitting 100km/h in 1.96 seconds and topping out at 349km/h. Its Blade battery charges nearly full in 9 minutes with BYD's Flash tech.

The Denza Z also stands out with its composite body with carbon fiber, sharp LED lights, roomy four-seat cabin with premium materials, a big infotainment screen, and a punchy Devialet sound system.

First deliveries start before the end of 2026.