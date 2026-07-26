BYD offshoot's Denza Z electric supercar targets Porsche 911
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BYD's offshoot Denza just dropped the Z, a sleek electric supercar aiming straight at the Porsche 911 crowd.
Priced at US$100,300 in China and US$184,800 in the UK it packs a wild 1,582hp from three motors and rockets from 0 to 100km/h in just over 2 seconds.
Denza Z racing 0-100km/h 1.96s
The Racing version gets even quicker, hitting 100km/h in 1.96 seconds and topping out at 349km/h. Its Blade battery charges nearly full in 9 minutes with BYD's Flash tech.
The Denza Z also stands out with its composite body with carbon fiber, sharp LED lights, roomy four-seat cabin with premium materials, a big infotainment screen, and a punchy Devialet sound system.
First deliveries start before the end of 2026.