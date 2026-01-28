BYD plans local assembly in India amid soaring EV demand
Auto
Chinese EV giant BYD is looking to set up a semi-knocked-down (SKD) assembly unit in India after its proposal for a full factory was turned down.
This move could help them lower duties and ease regulatory approvals and better serve the growing crowd of Indian EV fans.
Why does this matter?
Even with hefty 110% import duties, BYD's sales jumped 88% last year, hitting 5,500 units—dealers couldn't keep cars in stock.
If the SKD plan goes ahead, tariffs could drop from 70% to 30%, making BYD's electric cars more affordable and accessible on Indian roads.