BYD recalls all Seal EVs in India over battery issues
BYD India has issued a voluntary recall for Seal electric sedans sold in India and asked all Seal customers to have their cars checked; affected batteries will be replaced free of cost if a fault is detected.
The recall covers the Dynamic, Premium, and Performance variants with 61.44kWh or 82.56kWh Blade batteries.
What Seal owners need to know
If you own a Seal, just book a weekday slot at any authorized BYD service center for a quick battery check (OBD scan).
If there's an issue, BYD will swap out your entire battery pack for free and get your car back to you the same day.
Can't make it to the service center? No worries—BYD can pick up your car and handle everything.
Only affects Seal models
This recall doesn't impact the Atto 3 or e6 models.
BYD has said affected batteries will be replaced free of cost if a fault is detected.