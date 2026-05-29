BYD reveals Xuanji A3, 1st 4nm smart-driving chip for cars

BYD controls entire chipmaking process

What really sets BYD apart? It is the only carmaker worldwide that controls every step of its chip-making process.

With over 7,000 chip engineers and over 100 billion yuan ($14.75 billion) invested, it has fine-tuned its chips using its own algorithms.

Plus, BYD will expand its God's Eye driver-assistance system across all China models, and buyers can add LiDAR sensors if they want extra techy vibes.