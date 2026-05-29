BYD reveals Xuanji A3, 1st 4nm smart-driving chip for cars
BYD just dropped its Xuanji A3 chip, the first 4-nanometer smart-driving chip based on 4-nanometer architecture.
This powerful little brain can handle Level 3 and 4 self-driving, with three chips clustered together crunching over 2,100 trillion operations per second.
It's all part of BYD's move to make its cars smarter and more energy-efficient, combining everything from the cockpit to driver-assistance features while cutting power use by 20%.
BYD controls entire chipmaking process
What really sets BYD apart? It is the only carmaker worldwide that controls every step of its chip-making process.
With over 7,000 chip engineers and over 100 billion yuan ($14.75 billion) invested, it has fine-tuned its chips using its own algorithms.
Plus, BYD will expand its God's Eye driver-assistance system across all China models, and buyers can add LiDAR sensors if they want extra techy vibes.