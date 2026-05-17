BYD Sealion 6 spotted in India could signal PHEV launch

Jetour T2 PHEV claims 218-344hp

The Sealion 6 could be looking at JSW Motors's upcoming Jetour T2-based PHEV SUV.

With hybrid engines ranging from 218hp to 344hp and up to 1,092km claimed range, it packs some serious tech.

The interior features a rotating touchscreen and plush leatherette seats, while safety gets a boost with seven airbags and ADAS.

If launched, it could shake up India's young but fast-growing PHEV market.