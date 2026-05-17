BYD Sealion 6 spotted in India could signal PHEV launch
Auto
BYD's Sealion 6, a plug-in hybrid SUV, has been spotted on Indian roads, hinting at a possible launch.
Previously shown off at the 2025 Auto Expo, this move could make BYD's lineup more diverse, since right now they only offer electric vehicles here.
Jetour T2 PHEV claims 218-344hp
The Sealion 6 could be looking at JSW Motors's upcoming Jetour T2-based PHEV SUV.
With hybrid engines ranging from 218hp to 344hp and up to 1,092km claimed range, it packs some serious tech.
The interior features a rotating touchscreen and plush leatherette seats, while safety gets a boost with seven airbags and ADAS.
If launched, it could shake up India's young but fast-growing PHEV market.