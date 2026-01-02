Next Article
BYD sells 46 lakh EVs in 2025, falls short of big goal
Auto
BYD, China's top electric car maker, sold over 46 lakh vehicles in 2025—successfully meeting its revised sales target.
BYD kept its lead as the country's biggest EV brand.
What's driving the numbers?
Sales of BYD's pure electric cars jumped nearly 28%, but their plug-in hybrids slipped by around 8%.
December was tough, with sales dropping more than 18% as rivals like Xiaomi and Geely turned up the heat at home.
Going global: BYD's overseas boom
While things slowed down in China, BYD's international sales exploded—up over 150% to more than 10 lakh units.
Their exports increased by over 150% by the end of the year, showing that even when local competition gets fierce, there's a big world out there for BYD to conquer.