BYD sells 46 lakh EVs in 2025, falls short of big goal

Sales of BYD 's pure electric cars jumped nearly 28%, but their plug-in hybrids slipped by around 8%. December was tough, with sales dropping more than 18% as rivals like Xiaomi and Geely turned up the heat at home.

Going global: BYD's overseas boom

While things slowed down in China, BYD's international sales exploded—up over 150% to more than 10 lakh units.

Their exports increased by over 150% by the end of the year, showing that even when local competition gets fierce, there's a big world out there for BYD to conquer.