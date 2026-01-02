India's electric 4-wheeler sales soar 88% in 2025
Electric cars are finally catching on in India—sales jumped 88% last year, with nearly 1.7 lakh new EVs hitting the road.
Thanks to 17 new models launching, EVs reached a 5% share of all passenger car sales in August 2025, showing that more people are ready to go electric.
Tata leads, but rivals are closing in
Tata Motors stayed ahead with a strong lineup like the Nexon EV and Tiago EV, grabbing over 40% of the market by August.
But JSW MG and Mahindra & Mahindra aren't far behind—in December 2025, each sold over three thousand electric cars, making things more competitive.
New brands shake things up
Fresh faces like VinFast are making big moves. VinFast outsold BMW and Kia in December, snagging a solid share of the market.
More brands means more choices (and better prices) for anyone thinking about switching to an EV.