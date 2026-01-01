Next Article
Hero MotoCorp's December sales jump 40%—here's why it matters
Hero MotoCorp just had a huge December, selling 4.56 lakh two-wheelers—a 40% jump from last year.
This boost comes thanks to strong demand at home, new product launches, and excellent performance in both its petrol (ICE) and electric (EV) scooter segments.
What's driving the growth?
Most of the action happened in India, with domestic sales hitting 4.19 lakh units (up from 2.94 lakh last year).
Motorcycles led the way, but scooter sales nearly doubled too.
Hero also made gains overseas—exports climbed to over 37,000 units as their bikes found more fans in global markets.