Next Article
Maruti Suzuki might raise small car prices soon
Auto
Maruti Suzuki is thinking about increasing prices for its small cars like the S-Presso and Alto K10, which got cheaper last year after GST 2.0 kicked in.
Now, with rival Hyundai already making similar moves, Maruti's team says they're weighing whether to keep the discounts or bring back old prices.
What's driving this decision?
Demand is high—pending bookings are over 1.5 months long—and the company's plants are shut for annual maintenance.
With these pressures, Maruti is rethinking its pricing game plan for small cars in India.
On a brighter note, the company just set a new export record in 2025 and started shipping out their first electric SUV, the e-VITARA.