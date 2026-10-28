BYD to debut Yangwang 'Altior' luxury EV in Dubai
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BYD is stepping up its game with the Yangwang Altior, a new all-electric luxury sedan set to debut in Dubai on November 5, 2026.
Designed to rival big names like Rolls-Royce, the Altior (which means "higher" in Latin) signals BYD's push into the ultra-premium electric car scene.
'Altior' China name 'Dingyao,' $300,000 expected
The Altior comes loaded with high-end touches: think roof-mounted lidar sensor for advanced tech vibes, large chrome wheels, and rear-hinged doors.
It'll be called Dingyao in China and Altior everywhere else. While pricing isn't official yet, it's expected to land around $300,000.
The sedan is huge (5.5 meters long) with design cues borrowed from BYD's Yangwang U8 SUV, showing off a unified luxury style across their lineup.