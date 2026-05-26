BYD to launch 1st DM-i plug-in hybrid SUV in India

BYD Atto 2 Sealion 6 candidates

BYD hasn't said which model is coming yet, but the Atto 2 and Sealion 6 are strong possibilities.

The Atto 2 DM-i offers up to 212hp with a mix of gasoline engine and battery options, giving an electric-only range of about 39km and a combined range close to 1,000km.

The Sealion 6 goes even further with up to 140km on electric power alone and a total range over 1,090km.

It's already been spotted testing in India after its Auto Expo debut.