BYD to launch Denza D9 and Z9 GT in India
BYD is set to launch its premium Denza electric vehicles in India, starting with the D9 MPV and Z9 GT.
Both models are expected to be imported as completely built units (CBUs) and sold through dedicated Denza showrooms, sitting above BYD's current lineup.
The D9 is a spacious three-row MPV packed with luxury touches like Nappa leather seats and a huge 15.6-inch screen, while the Z9 GT brings sporty vibes with rear-wheel steering and sleek design around Wolfgang Egger's styling theme.
D9 800km range Z9 GT 1,140hp
The D9 offers up to 800km range on a single charge from its 103-115 kWh Blade battery, pretty quick for an MPV.
The Z9 GT takes things up a notch with ultra-fast charging, a massive 1,140hp output, and a top speed of 270km/h.
If you're into electric cars that mix comfort with serious performance, these might be worth keeping an eye on.