BYD to launch Denza D9 and Z9 GT in India

BYD is set to launch its premium Denza electric vehicles in India, starting with the D9 MPV and Z9 GT.

Both models are expected to be imported as completely built units (CBUs) and sold through dedicated Denza showrooms, sitting above BYD's current lineup.

The D9 is a spacious three-row MPV packed with luxury touches like Nappa leather seats and a huge 15.6-inch screen, while the Z9 GT brings sporty vibes with rear-wheel steering and sleek design around Wolfgang Egger's styling theme.