BYD to unveil 1st PHEV in India on June 9 Auto Jun 08, 2026

BYD, the Chinese EV giant, is switching gears and unveiling its first-ever plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) in India on June 9.

The exact model hasn't been revealed yet (could be the Atto 2 or Sealion 6) but both come packed with BYD's DM-i Super Hybrid tech.

This move signals a fresh direction for BYD, expanding beyond just all-electric cars in the country.