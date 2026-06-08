BYD to unveil 1st PHEV in India on June 9
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BYD, the Chinese EV giant, is switching gears and unveiling its first-ever plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) in India on June 9.
The exact model hasn't been revealed yet (could be the Atto 2 or Sealion 6) but both come packed with BYD's DM-i Super Hybrid tech.
This move signals a fresh direction for BYD, expanding beyond just all-electric cars in the country.
DM-i super hybrid prioritizes electric driving
BYD's DM-i system puts electric driving first, using a gasoline engine mainly as backup for longer trips and battery charging.
Regenerative braking helps squeeze out extra efficiency.
Globally, the Atto 2 can go up to 999km on a single charge-and-fuel combo; the Sealion 6 stretches that even further to over 1,000km depending on battery size.