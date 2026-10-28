BYD to unveil Yangwang Altior sedan in Dubai November 5

Altior comes from the Latin word for "higher," which fits BYD's push into the premium car scene.

The sedan is a bit smaller than a Rolls-Royce Ghost and is expected to cost around 2 million yuan (roughly $300,000).

In China, it will go by Dingyao, following BYD's trend of using different names at home and abroad.

Full specs and pricing will drop after the launch, so if you are curious how it stacks up against other luxury rides, stay tuned!