BYD to unveil Yangwang Altior sedan in Dubai November 5
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BYD is about to reveal its new luxury sedan, the Yangwang Altior, on November 5 in Dubai.
The Altior is aiming straight at big names like the Rolls-Royce Ghost, and early teasers show off cool details like a roof-mounted lidar sensor and rear-hinged doors.
Called Dingyao in China, ¥2 million expected
Altior comes from the Latin word for "higher," which fits BYD's push into the premium car scene.
The sedan is a bit smaller than a Rolls-Royce Ghost and is expected to cost around 2 million yuan (roughly $300,000).
In China, it will go by Dingyao, following BYD's trend of using different names at home and abroad.
Full specs and pricing will drop after the launch, so if you are curious how it stacks up against other luxury rides, stay tuned!