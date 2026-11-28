BYD's Whale MPV promises over 900km range on single charge
What's the story
BYD has unveiled its first flagship multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), the Whale, at the Guangzhou Auto Show. The Whale is part of BYD's Ocean series and will be available in plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and pure electric (EV) variants. It boasts an impressive range of over 900km on a single charge, thanks to BYD's latest Blade Batteries 2.0 technology.
Design details
Measures 5,270mm in length, 1,996mm in width
The Whale measures 5,270mm in length, 1,996mm in width and 1,815mm in height with a wheelbase of 3,130mm.
The electric minivan features BYD's refreshed Ocean design language with sleek lines and a dual-layered staggered grille.
It also comes with LiDAR on the roof for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
Performance specs
From 10% to 70% charge in just 5 minutes
The Whale will be powered by BYD's Flash Charging technology, which can charge the electric minivan from 10% to 70% in just five minutes.
A full charge takes only 12 minutes, even at temperatures as low as -30°C.
The PHEV variant of the Whale will offer a pure-electric CLTC range of 400km while the EV variant offers over 900km on a single charge.
Market entry
To hit the market in Q1 2027
The Whale will hit the market in Q1 2027, joining BYD's Dynasty Series Xia, Linghui M9, and Denza D9 as its fourth MPV.
It is expected to be priced at around CNY 300,000 ($45,000), bridging the gap between Xia (starting at CNY 249,800 or $37,500) and Denza D9 (priced at CNY 359,800 or $54,000).