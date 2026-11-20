BYD unveils Ti 9 SUV with 10-second folding steering wheel
BYD just dropped its new Ti 9 SUV, and the standout feature is a steering wheel that folds right into the dashboard in 10 seconds, making extra room when you are parked or chilling inside.
The driver's seat reportedly reclines to approximately 165 degrees in less than 20 seconds, and there is even a deployable table for working or eating when parked.
Lounge interior and hybrid powertrain
Inside, the Ti 9 feels more like a lounge than an SUV: you get three rows of seats, a massive 30-inch screen up front, an overhead display for backseat passengers, second-row zero-gravity seats, wireless charging, and even a fridge.
Under the hood, it runs on a hybrid setup with up to 536hp and can drive about 400km on electric power alone, or up to 1,630km using both gas and electric.
Rear-wheel steering and driver assistance technology round out this futuristic ride.