BYD's Denza Z9GT EV promises 800-km range, 5-minute recharge
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BYD's new Denza Z9GT premium electric vehicle is landing in Europe next month, promising a huge 800-km range and a "flash charging" feature that takes the battery from 10% to 70% in just five minutes.
That means you can recharge almost as quickly as you'd fill up with gasoline, a big step forward for EVs.
BYD will install flash chargers across Europe to support Denza
To make this work, BYD will start installing flash chargers across Europe this summer to support the Denza Z9GT's up-to-1,500 kW flash-charging capability.
This comes after its European sales grew by almost 270% last year.
While things are looking up abroad, BYD is facing tougher times back home in China, where competition is heating up and sales have slowed down.