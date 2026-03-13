BYD's Denza Z9GT EV promises 800-km range, 5-minute recharge

BYD will install flash chargers across Europe to support Denza

To make this work, BYD will start installing flash chargers across Europe this summer to support the Denza Z9GT's up-to-1,500 kW flash-charging capability.

This comes after its European sales grew by almost 270% last year.

While things are looking up abroad, BYD is facing tougher times back home in China, where competition is heating up and sales have slowed down.