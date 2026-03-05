BYD's new Blade Battery can fully charge in under 12 minutes
BYD just dropped its second-gen Blade Battery, and it's seriously quick: you can juice up from 20% to 97% in under 12 minutes, even if it's -20°C outside.
This battery is set to power upcoming Denza Z9GT and Yangwang U7 EVs, both promising over 1,000km of range on a single charge.
BYD also plans to roll out more Flash Charging stations so you're not left hunting for a plug.
The new Blade battery comes in 2 versions
The new Blade Battery comes in two versions—one focuses on high energy density (210 Wh/kg), while the other balances density and speed.
The Blade Battery is claimed to promise over 3,000 cycles and BYD is targeting the high-density version to cost about 15% less than the current Blade battery.
Plus, it keeps working even in extreme cold and previous tests showed a Blade battery could survive extreme overcharging.
BYD aims to have 20,000 Flash charging stations by end-2026
If you're tired of slow charging or worried about batteries dying in winter, this tech could be a game changer.
With plans for 20,000 Flash Charging stations by 2026—including plenty along highways—BYD wants long-range EVs with lightning-fast charging to become your new normal.