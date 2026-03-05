BYD's new Blade Battery can fully charge in under 12 minutes Auto Mar 05, 2026

BYD just dropped its second-gen Blade Battery, and it's seriously quick: you can juice up from 20% to 97% in under 12 minutes, even if it's -20°C outside.

This battery is set to power upcoming Denza Z9GT and Yangwang U7 EVs, both promising over 1,000km of range on a single charge.

BYD also plans to roll out more Flash Charging stations so you're not left hunting for a plug.