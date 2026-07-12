C K Jain says ethanol blends not damaging car engines

Jain backs 25-30% ethanol blend

Jain also cleared up rumors about water usage in ethanol production, explaining it takes just five liters of water for each liter of ethanol made.

India's ethanol production capacity already exceeds what we use each year, so there's room to grow.

He suggests bumping up the blend to 25% to 30%, which could help India become more energy independent and cut down on expensive oil imports.