C K Jain says ethanol blends not damaging car engines
Ethanol-blended fuel isn't wrecking your car's engine or killing your mileage, says C K Jain, president of the Grain Ethanol Manufacturers Association.
He points out that service centers haven't seen complaints about damage and challenges critics to show real evidence.
While he admits you might see a small drop (about three percent to five percent) in mileage, Jain feels the trade-off is worth it for cleaner air and less reliance on imported oil.
Jain backs 25-30% ethanol blend
Jain also cleared up rumors about water usage in ethanol production, explaining it takes just five liters of water for each liter of ethanol made.
India's ethanol production capacity already exceeds what we use each year, so there's room to grow.
He suggests bumping up the blend to 25% to 30%, which could help India become more energy independent and cut down on expensive oil imports.