Cadillac builds a $239,000 Escalade-V for its 125th anniversary
What's the story
To celebrate its 125th anniversary, Cadillac has launched a limited-edition Escalade-V at an eye-watering price tag of $239,000. The special model, called the Escalade-V 125th Anniversary Collector Series, comes in two color options: Midnight Stone Frost and Vibrant White Tricoat. Each vehicle features unique 24-inch wheels and heritage puddle lamps as part of its exterior enhancements.
Design details
The SUV gets dark-finished badges for a more premium look
The Escalade-V 125th Anniversary Collector Series also features carbon-fiber trim on the grille surround, lower rear fascias, and mirror caps.
It comes with blue brake calipers as standard and dark-finished badges for a more premium look.
Buyers can even choose their own VIN and serial number to make their vehicle truly one-of-a-kind.
Interior features
It is powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 V8 engine
The interior of this special Escalade-V is a black-and-gray two-tone with Santorini Blue stitching.
Each car comes with unique sill plates, exclusive interior badging, Santorini blue seat belts, premium floor mats, and a blue key fob.
Under the hood lies Cadillac's hand-built supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 V8 engine that produces an impressive 683hp and 885Nm of torque without any performance upgrades.
Production details
The SUV is available for order now
The Escalade-V 125th Anniversary Collector Series is available for order starting today.
The new model costs an additional $66,805 over the standard 2027 Escalade-V.
Cadillac has limited production to just 252 units, making it a highly exclusive offering in its lineup.