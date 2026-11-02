Cadillac debuts Escalade Noir Edition in Japan at ¥21 million

Built off the Escalade Sport model, the Noir Edition gets XPEL's Stealth film on key panels for extra durability and easy upkeep.

It rolls on exclusive 22-inch "After Midnight" wheels with more gloss-black touches all around.

Inside, there's a Jet Black cabin with a passenger-side ornament badge, custom floor mats, and a massive 55-inch curved LED display stretching across the dash (definitely not your average SUV interior).

And heads up: this edition is only for Japan (no plans to launch it anywhere else).