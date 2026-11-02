Cadillac debuts Escalade Noir Edition in Japan at ¥21 million
Cadillac just revealed the Escalade Noir Edition, a super limited, Japan-only version of its flagship SUV.
Only 20 will be sold, each rocking a sleek two-tone look with matte protection film and gloss-black accents.
If you want one, it'll set you back ¥21 million (about $133,000), and they're only available through Cadillac dealers in Japan.
XPEL Stealth film and 55-inch display
Built off the Escalade Sport model, the Noir Edition gets XPEL's Stealth film on key panels for extra durability and easy upkeep.
It rolls on exclusive 22-inch "After Midnight" wheels with more gloss-black touches all around.
Inside, there's a Jet Black cabin with a passenger-side ornament badge, custom floor mats, and a massive 55-inch curved LED display stretching across the dash (definitely not your average SUV interior).
And heads up: this edition is only for Japan (no plans to launch it anywhere else).