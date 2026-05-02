Cadillac's most powerful CT5-V Blackwing is limited to 26 units

Cadillac has launched a limited edition of its CT5-V Blackwing sedan, the F1 Collectors Series. The special version comes with an upgraded supercharger that boosts the engine's output to a whopping 685hp and torque to 913Nm. The enhanced power makes this model the most powerful CT5-V Blackwing ever produced. However, only 26 units will be made, each of which will come with a six-speed manual transmission and Cadillac's Precision package as standard.

Design The F1 Collectors Series flaunts a sleek and stealthy look The F1 Collectors Series flaunts a sleek and stealthy look, inspired by the Cadillac F1 team's livery. It comes in Midnight Stone Frost exterior paint with Carbon Flash Metallic 19-inch rims. The brake calipers are Harbor Gray Metallic while carbon-fiber side skirts have a Switchblade Silver pinstripe. The body badges are Gloss Black and Cadillac logos are monochrome for added sophistication.

Interior Its interior comes with black leather upholstery The interior of the F1 Collectors Series is just as monochromatic as its exterior. It comes with black leather upholstery and dark carbon-fiber trim. The car is heavily branded with F1 and FIA logos, which can be found embossed on door skins, headrests, plastered on the rear spoiler, and even laser-etched on supercharger cover. However, pricing details for this limited edition model are yet to be announced by Cadillac.

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