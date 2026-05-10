This electric Cadillac can serve as your last ride ever

Wolf Coach Builders, a Florida -based company with over 30 years of experience, has unveiled the Cadillac Lyriq in two hearse variants. The first one, called the Flagship Legacy model, features a raised black roof and coffin rollers at the rear. The second variant is called Panorama and comes with wraparound glass at the back for public display.

Commercial chassis GM sells rear-wheel-drive BQ9 Lyriq to coachbuilders General Motors (GM) sells the rear-wheel-drive BQ9 Lyriq directly to coachbuilders as part of its professional series vehicles. This move continues a long-standing tradition that dates back to the 1950s when Cadillac Commercial Chassis was a common base for coachbuilders such as Superior, Eureka, and Miller-Meteor. These vehicles were used as hearses and ambulances before emergency medical service vehicles became standard in the late 1970s.

Dual-purpose vehicles Cadillac has offered dual-purpose vehicles in the past Cadillac has also offered dual-purpose vehicles that could be used as a hearse or an ambulance. This was especially useful in small towns where one vehicle could take you to the hospital and then to the graveyard if needed. The 1959 Miller-Meteor Duplex, which served as Ecto-1 in Ghostbusters, is an example of this innovative approach by Cadillac.

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