This electric Cadillac can serve as your last ride ever
What's the story
Wolf Coach Builders, a Florida-based company with over 30 years of experience, has unveiled the Cadillac Lyriq in two hearse variants. The first one, called the Flagship Legacy model, features a raised black roof and coffin rollers at the rear. The second variant is called Panorama and comes with wraparound glass at the back for public display.
Commercial chassis
GM sells rear-wheel-drive BQ9 Lyriq to coachbuilders
General Motors (GM) sells the rear-wheel-drive BQ9 Lyriq directly to coachbuilders as part of its professional series vehicles. This move continues a long-standing tradition that dates back to the 1950s when Cadillac Commercial Chassis was a common base for coachbuilders such as Superior, Eureka, and Miller-Meteor. These vehicles were used as hearses and ambulances before emergency medical service vehicles became standard in the late 1970s.
Dual-purpose vehicles
Cadillac has offered dual-purpose vehicles in the past
Cadillac has also offered dual-purpose vehicles that could be used as a hearse or an ambulance. This was especially useful in small towns where one vehicle could take you to the hospital and then to the graveyard if needed. The 1959 Miller-Meteor Duplex, which served as Ecto-1 in Ghostbusters, is an example of this innovative approach by Cadillac.
Electric innovation
An EV hearse makes sense
The introduction of an EV hearse like the Lyriq makes a lot of sense in today's world. These vehicles don't cover long distances but serve for many years, making them ideal for funeral parlors. An electric Cadillac Lyriq would be perfect for this purpose with its muted professionalism and silent operation during service.