Cadillac VP Kristian Aquilina announces gas-powered XT5 and XT6 revival
Auto
Cadillac is reviving its gas-powered XT5 and XT6 SUVs, just over a year after hitting pause on the XT6.
The news dropped via Cadillac Global Vice President Kristian Aquilina's LinkedIn, signaling that there's still solid demand for classic gas luxury rides, even as Cadillac keeps rolling out new electric vehicles like the Escalade IQ and Vistiq.
XT6 sold well XT5 struggled
The bigger XT6 was actually selling well (over 20,000 units in its final year), but Cadillac shifted focus to the more popular Escalade and the new Vistiq.
The smaller XT5 struggled with sales (just over 2,700 sold in 2025), so it was cut too.
Now, both SUVs are making a comeback alongside the next-generation CT5 sedan, showing Cadillac isn't ready to go all in on electric just yet.