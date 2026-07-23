Cadillac VP Kristian Aquilina announces gas-powered XT5 and XT6 revival

The bigger XT6 was actually selling well (over 20,000 units in its final year), but Cadillac shifted focus to the more popular Escalade and the new Vistiq.

The smaller XT5 struggled with sales (just over 2,700 sold in 2025), so it was cut too.

Now, both SUVs are making a comeback alongside the next-generation CT5 sedan, showing Cadillac isn't ready to go all in on electric just yet.