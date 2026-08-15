California DMV permits Aurora Innovation and Kodiak AI self-driving trucks
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Big news for tech and transport: California is now letting self-driving trucks hit its highways.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles, or DMV, has granted permits to Aurora Innovation and Kodiak AI, so their autonomous rigs (more than 4536kg!) can start rolling.
This all happened after new rules dropped in April 2026, ending the old ban and opening the door for testing.
Teamsters California sues DMV over permits
To keep things safe, every test truck needs a human driver on board, and tests are only allowed on faster roads (above 40km/h) unless it is part of a direct route.
But not everyone is thrilled. Teamsters California filed a lawsuit against the DMV last week, saying it did not fully consider how these trucks might impact jobs or safety before handing out permits.