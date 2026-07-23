Callaway tuned Corvette SC606 reaches 482802km on original engine
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A 2010 Chevrolet Corvette SC606, tuned by Callaway, has just crossed 482802km, all on its original engine.
This car started life as a C6 Grand Sport but got a serious upgrade with a supercharged LS3 V8 making 606hp (way up from the stock 430hp).
Originally used for Callaway's R&D, it's now living proof that high-performance cars can go the distance if you take care of them.
Caretaker officially bought it in 2020
In its early years, this SC606 was handed to a friend of a Callaway product manager with one simple mission: drive it everywhere.
After years of regular use, the caretaker officially bought it in 2020.
Even after all those miles, the car is still running strong and looks great: a pretty cool testament to both solid engineering and some dedicated ownership.