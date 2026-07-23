Callaway tuned Corvette SC606 reaches 482802km on original engine

A 2010 Chevrolet Corvette SC606, tuned by Callaway, has just crossed 482802km, all on its original engine.

This car started life as a C6 Grand Sport but got a serious upgrade with a supercharged LS3 V8 making 606hp (way up from the stock 430hp).

Originally used for Callaway's R&D, it's now living proof that high-performance cars can go the distance if you take care of them.