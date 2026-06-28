Callum Designs teases modern redesign of 1992 Jaguar XJ220 Auto Jun 28, 2026

The legendary 1992 Jaguar XJ220 is back in the spotlight, thanks to a fresh redesign by Callum Designs, founded by former Jaguar design chief Ian Callum.

This new take keeps the car's iconic shape but updates its lines and proportions for today.

Callum Designs, known for its bespoke takes on classic cars, has teased a first look, with more details promised soon.