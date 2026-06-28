Callum Designs teases modern redesign of 1992 Jaguar XJ220
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The legendary 1992 Jaguar XJ220 is back in the spotlight, thanks to a fresh redesign by Callum Designs, founded by former Jaguar design chief Ian Callum.
This new take keeps the car's iconic shape but updates its lines and proportions for today.
Callum Designs, known for its bespoke takes on classic cars, has teased a first look, with more details promised soon.
Retains XJ220 cues, recalls 550hp
The updated XJ220 holds onto signature features like its oval side windows and steeply angled windshield, while adding sleeker touches like bold hood arcs and flared haunches on a shiny silver body, a clear nod to the original.
Fun fact: when it launched in the 1990s, the XJ220 was a serious speed machine with 550hp and once held the world record at 349 kph.