Camaro rumored to become 4-door performance sedan in 2029
Big news for Camaro fans: the legendary muscle car is rumored to become a four-door performance sedan in its next generation, with a launch now expected in 2029.
Production will stay at GM's Lansing Grand River plant, but this redesign marks a major shift from the classic coupe style.
Camaro retains rear-wheel drive and manuals
Even with the new look, the Camaro will keep its rear-wheel drive and offer internal combustion engines, including manual transmissions for those who love to drive stick.
Top trims might feature GM's powerful 6.7-liter LS6 V-8 engine.
The car will ride on an updated Alpha platform shared with future Cadillac and Buick sedans.
If confirmed, moving to four doors would be one of the biggest changes in Camaro's nearly 60-year history. Fans are watching closely for official details!