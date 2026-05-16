All-red Capricorn 01 Tutto Rosso looks like a lifelike toy

Capricorn has unveiled a unique version of its supercar, the Capricorn 01. The special edition, dubbed the 'Tutto Rosso,' features an eye-popping red color scheme on nearly every surface. The name translates to "all red" in Italian, and it lives up to its moniker with a staggering 95% of the car painted in this vibrant hue.

Design The exterior is almost completely draped in red The 'Tutto Rosso' is a departure from the hybridized, dual-clutch, all-wheel-drive supercars that have become common. It comes with a supercharged V8 engine and manual transmission delivering power directly to the rear wheels. The exterior of this unique model is nearly completely draped in red, including the wheels, body accents, carbon fiber details, side mirrors and even the single central windshield wiper.

Interior Red leather seats and accents The red theme of the 'Tutto Rosso' extends to the interior as well. It features red leather seats, dash accents, a carbon fiber center console, shift knob and steering wheel. Even the engine bay gets a red carbon fiber weave finish. The only parts that aren't painted in this striking color are the Capricorn logos on both ends of the car, seatbelt buckles, and aluminum housing on gated shifter inside.

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