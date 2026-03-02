Car and bike makers report stellar sales in February

Tata Motors stole the spotlight with a massive 35% jump in passenger vehicle sales, reaching over 63,000 units. Maruti Suzuki stayed on top with 1.61 lakh cars sold domestically—steady growth from last year. Mahindra's utility vehicles climbed 19%, while Hyundai saw its total sales rise to over 66,000 units.

Hero MotoCorp led the 2-wheeler segment

Hero MotoCorp crushed it in the two-wheeler segment, dispatching more than half a million bikes—a huge 45% leap from last year.

Other bike brands also reported strong gains, showing just how much Indians are loving their wheels right now.

This version is concise, flows naturally between points, avoids jargon and fluff, uses clear language tailored for a younger reader—and should be easily readable in under 30 seconds.