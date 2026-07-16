Car issues after E20 gasoline fill? Visit authorized service center

If it turns out to be a manufacturing defect, repairs might be covered under warranty.

If bad fuel is to blame, the supplier could be on the hook, but insurance usually won't help with breakdowns like this.

The government says E20 has been tested and only causes a slight drop in mileage for some cars.

And if you ever feel stuck, remember: consumer forums can help, just like in a recent case where a car owner won compensation for a faulty SUV.