Cardo Systems unveils Venture off-road helmet with DMC group communication

Venture offers DMC, JBL audio

The Venture packs second-generation DMC, JBL speakers for clear sound, waterproofing, voice controls, and works with other big communication systems.

For motocross racers, it means real-time feedback from coaches right inside the helmet: no more fumbling with extra gear.

If you're into exploring or racing off-road and want everything in one place, this all-in-one setup is made for you.