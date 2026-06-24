Cardo Systems unveils Venture off-road helmet with DMC group communication
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Cardo Systems just dropped the Venture, a new off-road helmet with built-in Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC) technology.
Designed for adventure and motocross riders who usually lose signal in wild places, this helmet lets you keep in touch with your crew even when you're scattered across tough terrain.
Venture offers DMC, JBL audio
The Venture packs second-generation DMC, JBL speakers for clear sound, waterproofing, voice controls, and works with other big communication systems.
For motocross racers, it means real-time feedback from coaches right inside the helmet: no more fumbling with extra gear.
If you're into exploring or racing off-road and want everything in one place, this all-in-one setup is made for you.