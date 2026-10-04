This Porsche 944 conversion costs as much as new 911
What's the story
German automotive specialist CarPoint has unveiled a unique conversion for the Porsche 944, dubbed the GT-K44. The transformation, which can be applied to any model of the classic car, gives it a stylish shooting brake design. Though not cheap, the conversion is worth every penny for its high-quality craftsmanship and distinctive look.
Design evolution
What does the term 'shooting brake' mean?
The term "shooting brake" dates back to the days of horse-drawn carriages.
It refers to a vehicle that combines features of a station wagon and a coupe, with two-door styling but hatchback practicality.
The design is intended for sporty cars that can also accommodate hunting equipment.
This makes them practical for everything from track day gear to everyday pet transport.
Modern adaptation
The GT-K44 is based on the Porsche 944
CarPoint's latest creation, the GT-K44, is a shooting brake based on the Porsche 944.
The car features an Oak Green exterior and Pasha-pattern interior, giving it an authentic factory-finish look.
This isn't the first time a transaxle Porsche has been customized; in fact, several were made during their production period.
One such example was a 924 Turbo sporting brake built by Gunter Artz, a Volkswagen dealer who once rebodied a Porsche 928 as a Volkswagen Golf hatchback.
Customization options
The conversion costs around $113,000
CarPoint's GT-K44 isn't a restomod car. The company provides a BYO (Bring Your Own) 944 service, where the car retains its factory powertrain.
The proof-of-concept car runs on a 3.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 211hp, but you can get the same treatment for a more powerful 944 Turbo too.
The conversion costs around $113,000, considering all the work involved in cutting and welding the body, fitting new custom glass in rear, refinishing interior with new materials and paint job.
Market comparison
It costs almost as much as a brand-new Porsche 911
The cost of converting a mechanically sound 944 into a GT-K44 is about $113,000, and that figure, plus the cost of buying a mechanically sound 944, brings the total close to the price of a brand-new Porsche 911.
However, the experience of showing up at the Monterey Car Week in either a silver late-model 911 or this stunning creation would be completely different.