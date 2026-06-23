CATL launches TENER sodium-ion system in Munich for energy storage

CATL inks deal with Beijing HyperStrong

TENER offers a cheaper, more sustainable alternative to lithium-ion batteries, since sodium is far more abundant.

CATL will start deliveries in China this September and plans to go global by June 2027.

It has also teamed up with Beijing HyperStrong Technology for a massive supply deal, signaling that sodium batteries could soon rival lithium ones, especially with the International Energy Agency predicting big changes by 2026.